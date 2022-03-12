Hat Tricks Travel to Binghamton Tonight

March 12, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (29-15-3, 85 pts) head to New York to face the Binghamton Black Bears (24-18-2, 71 pts) on Saturday night.

In Friday night's win, the Hat Tricks started strong by scoring the first three goals of the game and leading 4-1 after one period.

Binghamton clawed back to make it a one-goal game late in the third, but the Hat Tricks held on to win 7-5 with an empty-net goal.

The teams continue a stretch of four-consecutive games against each other. Next weekend, they will complete another home-and-home.

The final stretch of the season for the Hat Tricks features seven of the final 16 games against Binghamton. That started on Friday night with a win for Danbury.

Puck drop on Saturday is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Binghamton YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.