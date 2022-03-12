Thunderbirds Down Thunder

Harrington DE: After a physical and fast Friday night Saturday did not disappoint. The game was chippy right from the start. Both teams were throwing the body around early and a few penalties came of that . The first goal of the night was scored by Gus Ford with a snipe from the high slot. Jacob Schnapp scored a short handed goal on a great feed from John Buttitta. After one, it was 2-0 Thunderbirds.

The second period saw a burst of scoring as the offenses both got going. Delaware scored first in the period on a jam play by Brandon Lucchesi right at the front of the net. Tommy Cardinal answered back for the Thunderbirds with a shorthanded goal. John Buttitta potted a power-play goal right in front of the net to make it 4-1 Carolina late in period two. Shayne Morrissey scored with just under two minutes left in the period to make it 4-2 Carolina.

The Thunder started the final frame on the right foot. A sensational individual effort from Nikita Andrusenko narrowed the gap to just 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining in the third. The Thunderbirds responded with yet another tally courtesy of Ford. With the net empty, Delaware could not convert, dropping the game with a final score of 5-3. The final matchup of the weekend is set for Sunday at 3:00 P.M.

