Hat Tricks Snap Skid in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (5-2-1, 15 pts) fired 62 shots on goal en route to a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Black Bears (5-4-0, 15 pts).

After compiling 50 shots in a loss to Watertown on Saturday, the Hat Tricks rebounded with a season-high shot total and five goals on Wednesday night.

The Hat Tricks faced a 1-0 deficit as they entered the first intermission, but took command of the game in the second frame.

In a span of 1:43, the Hat Tricks erupted for three goals in the middle of the second period.

Tal Finberg started the scoring with his first career goal, finding himself open in the slot and ripping a shot that deflected off a defenseman into the cage.

One minute and 12 seconds later, two new signings found some chemistry with Joe Pelle deflecting a Ryan McArthur shot past Binghamton goaltender Joseph Sheppard.

Cory Anderson added to the Hat Tricks lead 31 seconds after Pelle's goal in what ended up being the game-winning goal.

"Our team did a great job putting pressure on their goaltender," said Dave MacIsaac. "I really liked the way we bounced back after Saturday."

After a quick goal for the league-leader Nikita Ivashkin (12) in the first minute of the third, the Hat Tricks clamped down defensively.

Frankie McClendon picked up his first win in a Hat Tricks sweater, making 26 of 28 saves. McClendon was busy in the first period, facing 15 shots. The Hat Tricks only allowed 13 pucks to reach their netminder in the final 40 minutes.

With just over six minutes left, Finberg added insurance for Danbury, scoring his second of the game. The forward from Livingston, New Jersey recorded three points on Wednesday night. Finberg had just one point in seven games prior to Wednesday's contest.

Captain Jonny Ruiz continued his hot start to the season, extending his season-long point streak to eight games. Ruiz assisted on Pelle's goal and scored one of his own with 5:21 left in the game, banking a puck off Sheppard from below the goal line. Ruiz leads Danbury with 12 points and tied Dmitry Kuznetsov for the team lead with seven goals.

Danbury continues its road trip on Friday when the Hat Tricks travel to Carolina for their first matchup with the Thunderbirds this season. Puck drop will be at 7:35 p.m. and can be seen on Carolina's YouTube channel.

The Hat Tricks have three games remaining of their four-game road trip, before returning home on Friday, Dec. 3 against Delaware.

