Thank You True Balance & Wellness

November 24, 2021







During a long season, our players take a lot of bumps along the way, and without an excellent chiropractic team behind us, our players would not be able to make it through the season. The Prowlers would like to thank True Balance Chiropractic for all their help this season and beyond. True Balance and the Prowlers have a great partnership as they are one of our helmet decals for this season.

Head coach Matt Graham had this to say about the relationship with True Balance "We worked with the Pavlov family since the team's first year, and we're excited to continue to work with them and Dr. Ramika and True Balance."

Because of all the hard work they do, our players are able to stay healthy and be on the ice. If you need a chiropractor, you can find True Balance at 1124 Gratiot Blvd, Marysville, MI 48040, or you can contact them at (810) - 294 - 4847. You can also locate their ads on dasher boards. We thank all True Balance's work for the Prowlers, and we know how much they help the team throughout the season.

Prowlers' fans reminder we will be back on home ice on Dec 9th as we take on the Carolina Thunder Birds. For tickets, contact the McMoran Box Office or use the link on our website.

