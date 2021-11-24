Black Bears Fall to Danbury 5-2

Binghamton Black Bears forward Nikita Ivashkin vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Danbury Hat Tricks on Wednesday night, 5-2, inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Josh Newberg got things going for the Black Bears on the power play in the first period. After the faceoff in the offensive zone, Maerkl fired a shot from the left point that was tipped by Newberg off the bar and in for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Newberg's fifth of the year with assists from Maerkl and Kyle Stevens. Binghamton took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Danbury scored three times in the second period to take a two-goal lead. Tal Finberg turned around and sent a shot towards the net from the top of the circle that deflected off a defenseman and went in to tie the game at one. Finberg's goal came 8:03 into the second with the lone assist going to Cory Anderson.

Joe Pelle Jr. gave Danbury a 2-1 lead just 1:12 later. The puck deflected off the post and went just over the goal line for the one-goal advantage on the power play. Pelle Jr's goal came at 9:15 of the middle period with helpers credited Gordy Bonnel and Aaron Atwell.

Anderson got in on the second period scoring after a big save by goaltender Joe Sheppard at 9:46 of the second. Anderson trailed the play and fired in the rebound for his seventh goal of the year and a 3-1 lead for Danbury. Dmitry Kuznetsov and Finberg were given the assists and Binghamton trailed by two heading into the third.

Nikita Ivashkin scored on a breakaway just 47 seconds into the third period to get the Black Bears within one. Tyler Gjurich fed a lead pass to Ivashkin who put home his 12th of the year and Binghamton trailed 3-2.

Danbury scored two more goals just under a minute apart to take a 5-2 lead. Finberg sent in his second of the night at 13:45 and Jonny Ruiz finished it off at 14:39 in the victory.

The Black Bears return home on Saturday, December 4 to face rival Watertown at 7:00 p.m.! Live music on the concourse, happy hour drink specials from 5:30 p.m. until puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

