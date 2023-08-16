Hat Tricks Sign Forward Evan Lugo

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks have signed forward Evan Lugo to a contract for the 2023-24 season.

Lugo, from Sandy Hook, has played parts of the last two seasons with the Hat Tricks. The 5'6" forward tallied 25 points (9g, 16a) in 40 contests last season. He recorded four goals in just five games with the Hat Tricks in an abbreviated 2021-22 campaign following his senior year at Post University in Waterbury.

The 26-year-old spent four years at Post (2017-18 - 2021-22) compiling 73 points (34g, 39a) in 102 career games.

Lugo will wear No. 26 after sporting No. 15 on the back of his jersey last season.

The Hat Tricks open the season Oct. 13 on the road at Watertown before returning to the Danbury Ice Arena the next night, Oct. 14, for the home opener against the Wolves.

