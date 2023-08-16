Heinzl Coming Back to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced they are re-signing Czech defenseman Adam Heinzl for the 2023-24 season. He played 49 games in his first season in North America.

"I'm coming back for a ring and I believe in the coaches wanting it too," Heinzl said. "I love the Prowlers fans and community. I'm excited to be a part of the team and I'm ready to fight for Port Huron!"

Heinzl showed little shyness to fight last season. He was a strong defender of his goaltenders, making sure anyone who got too close paid a price. Heinzl's physicality helped him make the team out of camp a year ago and it was a staple of his game throughout the season.

"Last season we didn't know what to expect when we signed Heinzl, however, he exceeded every expectation we had of him," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "Some Europeans come over and don't have the grittiness to their game but Heinzl had it from the moment he stepped on the ice for training camp, stopping at nothing to be on the opening night roster. I'm excited to see what his second year in North America will bring. He will be counted on in many situations and play top 4 minutes this season. He's going to be an exciting player for fans to keep an eye on this year."

The 27-year-old finished the 2022-23 campaign with 10 points and 73 penalty minutes. He also was a +6.

