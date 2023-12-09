Hat Tricks Perfect in the Shootout, Secure 4-3 Win Over Watertown

DANBURY - Shootout goals from forwards Corey Cunningham and Chase Harwell lifted the Hat Tricks over the Wolves 4-3 in extra time Saturday night. Cunningham buried two regulation scores plus the game-winner in the shootout to push his season point total to five through four games.

Just about midway through the first period, Captain Jonny Ruiz tapped in a net side feed past the outstretched glove of goalie Owen Liskiewicz to give the Hat Tricks the lead at 11:59. But Watertown responded with two quick tallies. Forward Carter Thornton netted both goals, one with 5:32 left on the board, the other with 2:20.

In the second frame, forward Corey Cunningham stuffed in a power play goal to get the Hat Tricks back even. But quickly after the equalizer, Thornton struck again with his third goal of the night, to put the Wolves in the lead 3-2.

With the period was winding down, things got physical. At one point, both teams had three players each in the penalty box for fighting.

In the third, forward Corey Cunningham roofed the game-tying goal under the bar at 7:46 into the period. The Hat Tricks went back and forth with Watertown the rest of the period and in an action-packed overtime but neither side found the back of the net sending the game to a shootout.

Conor McCollum, who stopped 32 of 35 shots, made both saves in the shootout to secure the win.

The Hat Tricks, who have points in four of their last five games, hit the road next weekend for two divisional contests in Binghamton and Elmira. The Hat Tricks improve to 8-7-2.

