Motor City Loses to Port Huron, Suffers Third Straight Setback

Port Huron, MI - The Motor City Rockers suffered its first loss to the Port Huron Prowlers this season behind a 5-3 loss at McMorran Place on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Rockers lead the season series 4-1 and all-time series 13-8.

Motor City debuted its new signing on Friday night in forward TJ Sneath who was brought on to the roster late this week, and didn't wait long to make an immediate impact. Sneath gave MC the lead when he deflected a Brad Reitter shot in front of the net for a 1-0 lead 2:53 into the contest.

Rocker Forward Glynn Robitaille earned his goal of the season with 8:22 left in the first period when Dante Suffredini offered a stretch pass from deep in the defensive zone and caught the Northville, MI native in stride. As he entered the zone he fired the puck for a 2-0 lead.

Port Huron cut into the lead, 2-1, off the stick of Liam Freeborn with 2:55 to play in the period.

Robitaille earned his second of the night to kick off the scoring in the second period with 10:16 remaining when Scott Coash tried a wrap-around attempt and centered the puck instead. It bounced off Robitaille and into the net for a 3-1 lead.

From then on, it was all Port Huron as the Prowlers scored the next four goals.

Davide Gaeta helped Port Huron convert on a power play opportunity in the second period when he put in the rebound of an Alex Johnson point blank shot that cut into the lead, 3-2. A minute and a half later, Tristan Simm knotted the score at 3-3 with his sixth of the year.

In the third period, the Prowlers took the lead with a short handed goal with 4:36 remaining. The puck chipped over the outstretched stick of Jaime Milam that was chased down by Vincent Dekumbis deep in the Rocker zone, along the wall. Rockers goalie Ricky Gonzalez came out of his crease to play the puck, but got there late. Dekumbis was all alone for an easy tap in goal for a 4-3 lead.

Liam Freeborn earned his second of the night to cap the game with 2:19 remaining when he put away the puck on the nearside for a 5-3 lead.

The Rockers and Prowlers will complete the home-and-home on Saturday at 6:05pm at Big Boy Arena in Fraser. The Rockers will celebrate the blue collar workers in the area with Industrial Night and $2 Beers courtesy of Labatt.

