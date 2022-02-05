Hat Tricks Look for Sweep in Delaware

February 5, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







HARRINGTON, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks (22-9-3, 65 pts) complete a two-game on the road against the Delaware Thunder (2-25-1, 6 pts) on Saturday.

Captain Jonny Ruiz recorded a six-point game in Friday night's win, netting a hat trick and adding three assists.

Goaltender Pete Di Salvo made his Hat Tricks debut in Friday's win, making 27 saves in the contest.

Danbury has now won five consecutive games and sits just three points behind league-leading Watertown in the league standings.

Puck drop on Saturday night is at 7 p.m. and it can be seen on the Thunder YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

Hat Tricks Look for Sweep in Delaware - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.