Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series
February 5, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
Harrington De: The Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder met for the second time in as many nights. It was Trevor Babin in the net for Delaware and Brian Wilson for the Hat Tricks. After a high-scoring affair yesterday the pace changed a bit tonight.
The first period started slowly and was whistle-filled. Cory Anderson potted the first goal of the game for Danbury to make it 1-0. Delaware came back to tie the game at 1, on a shot from Marc-Antoine Brouillette. Jonny Ruiz scored about six minutes later to make it 2-1 after the first.
Danbury added to the lead in period two, Dmitry Kuznetsov and Dzmitry Daniliuk each scored a goal. Brian Wilson shut out the Thunder in period two.
The third period was quiet with no goals being scored. Joel Eisenhower came in for Delaware and stopped all 10 shots he saw. Danbury swept the weekend series and won 4-1.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022
- Thunderbirds Hold Off Late Watertown Surge to Claim 5-3 Victory - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series - Delaware Thunder
- Seven Goal Third Period Lifts Black Bears to Victory - Port Huron Prowlers
- Hat Tricks Win Sixth-Straight Game - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Seven Goal Third Period Lifts Black Bears to 9-6 Win - Binghamton Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Look for Sweep in Delaware - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Thunder Stories
- Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series
- Danbury Takes Down Delaware, 7-4
- Three's Company
- Saturday, January 29 Game Postponed
- Player Spotlight: Alexis Quane-Arsenault