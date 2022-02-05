Hat Tricks Sweep Weekend Series

Harrington De: The Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder met for the second time in as many nights. It was Trevor Babin in the net for Delaware and Brian Wilson for the Hat Tricks. After a high-scoring affair yesterday the pace changed a bit tonight.

The first period started slowly and was whistle-filled. Cory Anderson potted the first goal of the game for Danbury to make it 1-0. Delaware came back to tie the game at 1, on a shot from Marc-Antoine Brouillette. Jonny Ruiz scored about six minutes later to make it 2-1 after the first.

Danbury added to the lead in period two, Dmitry Kuznetsov and Dzmitry Daniliuk each scored a goal. Brian Wilson shut out the Thunder in period two.

The third period was quiet with no goals being scored. Joel Eisenhower came in for Delaware and stopped all 10 shots he saw. Danbury swept the weekend series and won 4-1.

