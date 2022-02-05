Seven Goal Third Period Lifts Black Bears to Victory

Port Huron - In tonight's game, the Prowlers were looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They would look to carry over their momentum with the way they played in the first ten minutes of last night's game. Binghamton went into tonight's game with no lineup changes, whereas for the Prowlers, they mixed things up to see if they could give them a jolt.

The first period was a solid defensive effort for both teams limiting scoring chances, and both got strong goaltending. The last five and a half minutes of the period was a different story as Tyler Gjurich opened the scoring in the 1st period and continued his dominance against the Prowlers. A couple of minutes later, Dalton Jay was able to continue his strong play this weekend and get his 26th goal of the season. With just over a minute left, the former Prowler Brandon Contratto was able to find the back of the net to put the Black Bears up 2-1 at the end of 1.

The Prowlers controlled the pace of play in the 2nd period. Greg Harney was able to weather the storm early in the 2nd. The Prowlers were able to capitalize on their chances, netting two goals in the period, putting them up 3-2 in the third. Isaiah Crawford scored the first goal of the period for the Prowlers as he was able to bury a rebound. Dalton Jay was able to get his 2nd goal of the game and 4th this weekend when he was able to get one past Liskiewicz on a breakaway opportunity.

The flood gates opened in the third period as there was a combined ten goals in the period, with seven of them coming from the Black Bears. The Black Bears were able to come out the gates fast in the third, and it seemed like every shot was going in for them in the third period. The Prowlers made it close but, in the end, were unable to finish off the comeback.

The series finale will be tomorrow at 3:05 pm.

