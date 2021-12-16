Hat Tricks Kick off Set with Prowlers Tonight

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (10-3-1, 29 pts) begin a three-game series with the Port Huron Prowlers (6-7-1, 18 pts) on Thursday night at Danbury Arena.

The Hat Tricks retained their standing in second place of the FPHL despite not playing last weekend.

Here are five things to know ahead of the series:

1. Jonny Almighty

Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz is among the top scorers in the entire FPHL. Leading the Hat Tricks with 22 points, Ruiz sits in a tie with Prowlers forward Dalton Jay for fourth most in the league.

Ruiz's 14 goals are the second most in the league, trailing only Binghamton's Nikita Ivashkin (20).

"Jonny is the catalyst for us," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "No matter the situation, there are a bunch of guys we can count on, but Jonny is right there at the top."

Ruiz has recorded a point in all 14 games the Hat Tricks have played this season.

2. Wilson Wins

Goaltender Brian Wilson has proven to be a stable force between the pipes for the Hat Tricks. In three games since signing, Wilson is unbeaten and sports a .971 save percentage.

In fact, Wilson has only allowed two goals in his three games. Over the team's extended break, Wilson's impressive play earned him a call-up to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Wilson dressed for one game in Worcester before returning to Danbury this week.

3. "Hot" Tricks

The Hat Tricks have won five consecutive games as they enter play on Thursday. After winning their first four contests of the season, the Hat Tricks cooled off some. They mustered just one win in their next five games.

Danbury's response to losing four of five games was strong. The Hat Tricks have not lost in December. The team's last defeat came in a loss on Nov. 26th at Carolina.

Over their five-game win streak, the Hat Tricks have outscored their opposition 26-6. Ruiz and Wilson have been a big part of that.

4. Home Sweet Home

The last three games of the Hat Tricks winning-streak have come at home in Danbury Arena. Home ice has been friendly to the Hat Tricks all season.

Danbury is 6-1-0 on home ice. The lone loss came against first-place Watertown on Nov. 20th.

At home, the Hat Tricks have a +14 goal-differential. They have outscored opponents 33-19 in their own building. Comparatively, the Hat Tricks have a +7 goal-differential on the road.

Danbury is 2-0 this season at home against the Prowlers, sweeping them in the season's opening weekend.

5. Scouting the Prowlers

The Prowlers are led by Dalton Jay, who's 22 points are tied with Jonny Ruiz for fourth place in the FPHL.

However, of Jay's 22 points, 10 have come in four games against the Hat Tricks. Jay has scored twice and added eight assists against Danbury this season. Overall, Jay has nine goals and 13 assists in 12 games.

Forward Matt Graham has also notched 20 points this season for Port Huron, scoring eight times.

On their current roster, the Prowlers have just one goaltender who has seen the ice this season in Cory Simons.

Simons is 4-4-0 with a .898 save-percentage.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available here. The game can also be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

