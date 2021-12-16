Danbury Continues Win Streak against Prowlers

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (11-3-1, 32 pts) continued their win streak with an 8-6 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers (6-8-1, 18 pts) on Thursday night.

In their sixth consecutive win, 14 Hat Tricks recorded a point, including three-point games from Vinnie Susi and Cory Anderson.

Five more Hat Tricks added multiple-point nights as well. Dustin Jesseau, Gordy Bonnel and Dmitry Kuznetsov all scored twice in the outburst.

Captain Jonny Ruiz assisted on both Bonnel goals to extend his team-lead in points to 24 and extend his point-streak to 15 games.

"The offense was great tonight, but we need to clean it up in our own zone," said head coach Dave MacIsaac.

Danbury allowed six goals, with multiple coming from wide-open Prowlers in front of goaltender Brian Wilson.

The Hat Tricks took control of the game, however, right from the start. Danbury scored twice in the first 2:46 of the first period. From that point, the Hat Tricks maintained at least a two-goal advantage.

The Hat Tricks battle the Prowlers again on Friday in the second game of a three-game set. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. in Danbury.

