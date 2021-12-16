Weekend Preview: Port Huron Prowlers vs. Danbury Hat Tricks

December 16, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







When these teams play against one another, expect the puck to find the back of the net a lot. The Prowlers and Hat Tricks have combined for 39 goals in four games played this season. Both the Prowlers and the Hat Tricks have two of the better offenses in the league, and both have lethal power plays.

This weekend, the players to watch out for are Prowlers leading scorer Dalton Jay with 22 points through twelve games and is off to a rapid pace to start the year. Right behind him is Matt Graham, with 20 points through 14 games. In the last couple of games, the Prowlers have been able to add a lot of depth scoring, and if that continues, that could provide an edge in this weekend battle with Danbury.

For Danbury, their leading scorer has been Jonny Ruiz, who, similarly to Jay, also has 22 points to start this year. Another player to watch from Danbury is Gordy Bonnel, who has 16 points through eleven games.

This weekend is huge for both teams; if the Prowlers can take two out of three this weekend, it will help them climb back up the standings. For Danbury, if they can take two of three this weekend, it will help them reach 1st place. It should be an exciting three games and catch all of them going to the Hat Tricks YouTube page. All the games have a 7:05 puck drop.

The Prowlers will be back home on Dec 26th for Sunday matinée hockey with a 3:05 puck drop. To get tickets, use the link on our website or contact the McMorran Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.