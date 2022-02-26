Hat Tricks Host Watertown on New Haven Night

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (26-13-3, 77 pts) host the Watertown Wolves (29-7-1, 86 pts) for the back-end of a home-and-home on Saturday night.

Saturday marks the 13th time the Hat Tricks and Wolves will meet this season. Watertown has won eight of the first 12, but enters Danbury Arena on Saturday where the Hat Tricks are 18-3-0.

The last time the Hat Tricks hosted the Wolves, Danbury won in a 4-0 shutout during goaltender Pete Di Salvo's home debut.

On Friday night, Watertown defeated Danbury 6-3 in Watertown. The Wolves scored three-unanswered goals during the third period to take control of the game.

Saturday will be New Haven Nighthawks Night at Danbury Arena. The Hat Tricks will wear throwback Nighthawks jerseys during the game to honor the Nighthawks team.

Saturday night is also the Black History Month game for the Hat Tricks. Follow the team's social media throughout the day for messages and ways to learn about and support initiatives.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available. The game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube page.

