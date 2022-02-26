Binghamton Comes Back to Beat Delaware

Harrington De: The Thunder and Black Bears met at the Thunderdome Saturday, February 26th for Cancer Awareness Night. The Black Bears got on the board first with a goal from Gavin Yates. Just about nine minutes later, Justin LaPorte would tie the game up on the power-play. Things got interesting after the tying goal. Ryan Marker would go on to score three straight goals to make it 4-1 Delaware after one period of play: two on the power-play and one even strength.

The Black Bears came out ready to go in period two. Emil Strom scored on an early power-play in period two to cut the lead to 4-2. Just about two minutes later Gavin Yates added another power-play tally to make it 4-3. Babin shut the door the rest of the way, and Sheppard was perfect in period 2. After two it was 4-3 Thunder.

The Black Bears continued the push in period three. Trevor Babin made save after save to start the third. About halfway through period three, Kyle Powell lit the lamp to tie the game up at four. A late five on three power-play ended up with a Tyler Gjurich goal giving the Black Bears a 5-4 lead. The Thunder pushed late to tie the game but was unable to equalize. The Bears won 5-4

