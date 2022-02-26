Hat Tricks Defeat Wolves on Nighthawks Night

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (27-13-3, 80 pts) finished a two-game set with a convincing 6-2 victory over the Watertown Wolves (29-8-1, 86 pts) on Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks followed up a Friday-night road-loss in Watertown with a quick start on Saturday at home. Zachary Lazzaro (4) got the scoring started 5:09 into the game on a setup from Cory Anderson and Steve Mele. All three players went on to have two-point nights.

Dustin Jesseau followed up Lazzaro's goal with his 14th of the season, batting home a puck from the top of the blue paint 3:03 later.

Danbury cruised to a 3-0 lead with Jonny Ruiz's first of two goals on the night late in the first. The Hat Tricks' captain now has 39 goals this season.

After Watertown added one late in the first, the teams traded goals in the second, with Tom Mele getting on the board for the Hat Tricks and Justin MacDonald for the Wolves.

Danbury closed the game in the third with two goals in the first 5:10 of the period. Ruiz put home his second and Brett Jackson added his 10th of the campaign to put the game out of reach.

Goaltender Pete Di Salvo made 33 saves for his fifth win in seven games since joining the Hat Tricks.

Danbury is back in action next weekend when they travel to Columbus for a three-game set with the third-place River Dragons.

