Hat Tricks Host Black Bears, Look to Win Series

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (33-20-3, 97 pts) host the Binghamton Black Bears (29-24-2, 85 pts) for the second of a three-game series on Saturday night.

On Friday night in Binghamton, Danbury skated to a 5-3 victory. Dustin Jesseau scored twice and Pete Di Salvo made 34 saves to give the Hat Tricks the win.

Danbury strengthened its hold on third-place in the FPHL standings with Friday's win and is now .051 percentage-points ahead of Carolina in fourth place. Binghamton's loss on Friday puts the Black Bears .062 behind Danbury.

Five games remain for the Hat Tricks and four of them will be at home where Danbury is 22-4-0 this season.

