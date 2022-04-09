River Dragons Score 3 in 64 Seconds to Set Table for Sunday

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons found the back of the net multiple times late in the game and in bunches to secure three points and set up a clinching scenario for the Commissioner's Cup #2 seed on Sunday.

Evan Foley started things off for the Prowlers with a goal at the 5:01 mark of the first period, assisted by Brennan Young and Brandon Baker to put Port Huron up 1-0, tapping in a rebound from in-close. Sam Marit extended the Port Huron lead at the 18:09 mark of the first period with a goal assisted by Dalton Jay and Dante Suffredini, giving the Prowlers a 2-0 advantage.

Columbus mounted a comeback in the second period with Austin Daae knocking the puck out of the air on a rebound in front of the net to get the River Dragons on the board at the 4:25 mark. Later in the period, Josh Pietrantonio tied things up at the 12:45 mark of the second period with a put-back goal assisted by Austin Daae and Jagger Williamson to even the score at 2-2 heading into the final period.

The third period started quietly and ended anything but. It took almost 17 minutes into the 3rd period for a goal to be scored and it was Parker Moskal giving Columbus their first lead of the night on a delayed penalty call on Port Huron.

After a fighting call against Matt Graham saw Port Huron finish the game shorthanded, Josh Pietrantonio extended that lead at the 17:38 mark of the third period, scoring his second of the game and 36th of the season.

With the power play still on due to the major, Adam Vannelli got in on the action with a goal of his own at the 18:02 mark assisted by MJ Graham and Hunter Bersani. This would ultimately conclude the scoring at 5-2 with Columbus getting the win.

Edgars Ozolinsh and Alex Johnson were involved in a spirited tilt at center ice at the 18:03 mark of the third period much to the delight of the Columbus crowd that saw the pair handed down fighting penalties and ended their night. Nick Williams and Parker Moskal were also involved in an altercation, this incident coming at the 19:29 mark of the third period which saw the two handed down fighting penalties with Williams earning himself an additional instigator penalty.

Columbus finishes out the home part of their schedule with a game against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon. With a regulation win in that game and a Binghamton regulation win over Danbury on Sunday night would see Columbus clinch the FPHL's #2 seed in the playoffs. Puck drop at the Civic Center on Sunday is 4:30. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office and TicketMaster.

Three Stars of the Game

Josh Pietrantonio

Parker Moskal

Jagger Williamson

