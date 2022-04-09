Black Bears Rebound with 5-3 Win at Danbury

April 9, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - Tyler Gjurich scored twice and Joe Sheppard made 34 saves as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks on the road Saturday night, 5-3.

Cam Yarwood gave the Black Bears a 1-0 lead on the power play early in the game. Brian Wilson made the original save but Yarwood was the to clean up for his eighth of the year. Assists were given to Tyler Gjurich and Tyson Kirkby and the goal came just 4:34 into the game.

Late in the first period, Tom Tracy gave the Black Bears a 2-0 lead with a rebound goal. Corey Sherman dropped the puck back to Geno DeAngelo and he was stopped by Brian Wilson. The puck trickled to the right side and Tracy tapped in his third of the year with 67 seconds remaining in the first period. The Black Bears took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Danbury cashed in on a power play to get on the board in the second. Off the faceoff, Dmitry Kuznetsov sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Joe Sheppard for his 32nd of the year. Adam Dauda and Steve Mele collected the assists at 5:25 and Binghamton's lead was 2-1.

The Black Bears scored another power-play goal later in the second to take the two-goal lead back. Tyler Gjurich blasted in a rebound chance on the side of the crease for his 50th goal of the year. Assists were awarded to Corey Sherman and Colan Fitzgerald at 13:49 and Binghamton took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Dustin Jesseau scored early in the third period as he sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of Joe Sheppard from the right circle. The goal was assisted by Brendan Pepe at 3:26 of the third and Binghamton's lead was 3-2.

Tyler Gjurich and Tyson Kirkby scored back-to-back goals in the third period to give Binghamton a 5-2 lead. Gjurich's second of the night came at 10:11 and Kirkby's came at 16:02 and Gavin Yates assisted both goals.

Jonny Ruiz scored late for Danbury to make it 5-3 Black Bears and that was the final score. Joe Sheppard stopped 34 shots in the win.

The Black Bears are back home next Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 against Carolina. Friday, the first 1,500 fans receive a free cowbell presented by United Methodist Homes. Saturday is Broome Dusters Throwback Night with special Dusters-themed jerseys. Also, it's Downtown Doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. For $20, fans can get a ticket to their game at 1:05 p.m. and the Black Bears game at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

Playoff hockey is returning to Binghamton! Secure your seats and get a merchandise gift card. Season ticket holders will also receive a special playoff gift as well. For more information, Black Bears fans can visit https://www.binghamtonblackbears.com/playoffs.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

