Hat Tricks Fall in Series Finale

February 21, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Danbury Hat Tricks forward Boris Skalos

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks forward Boris Skalos(Danbury Hat Tricks)

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (26-12-3, 77 pts) dropped the final game of a three-game series on Sunday 5-2 to the Columbus River Dragons (20-11-4, 64 pts).

Danbury ended the first period with the momentum as Jonny Ruiz scored his 37th of the season, but Columbus came out firing in the second.

Columbus scored four times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the third. Danbury got on the board first in the third with Dmitry Kuznetsov's 26th goal of the season.

Danbury had two power plays in the final period, but couldn't capitalize on its opportunities.

"We didn't have the same juice we had in the first two games of the series," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We didn't execute the little things tonight."

The Hat Tricks return to action with a home-and-home against Watertown next weekend.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.