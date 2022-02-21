Binghamton Defeats League-Leading Watertown, 5-3

BINGHAMTON - Mo Levac scored twice as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated league-leading Watertown Wolves on Monday night, 5-3, inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Josh Newberg started the scoring just 2:02 into the game to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead. Nikita Ivashkin went around the defense and found a trailing Newberg who beat Adam Beukeboom for his 19th of the year. Assists were credited to Ivashkin and Emil Strom.

Binghamton took a two-goal lead on the power play later in the first period. Gavin Yates' pass went through Thomas Aldworth and right to Tyler Gjurich who fired a one timer by the right arm of Beukeboom. The goal was Gjurich's 29th of the year at 11:27 of the first for a 2-0 lead.

Justin MacDonald got the Wolves on the board with a power-play goal shortly after. MacDonald walked in and sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Owen Liskiewicz for his 41st goal of the year. Ahmed Mahfouz and Alexander Jmaeff collected the lone assist, and the Black Bears took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second, Ahmed Mahfouz sent a wrist shot into the net from the right circle to tie the game at two. The goal was Mahfouz's ninth of the year, unassisted, and came just 1:41 into the period.

Binghamton cashed in on another power play to take a 3-2 lead. Danny Vanderwiel knocked the puck out of the air, off Watertown's Justin Coachman, and into the net for his fourth of the year. Assists were awarded to Nikita Ivashkin and Cam Yarwood and the Black Bears led by one goal to start the third.

Lane King tied the game at three on the power play early in the third period. Justin MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff were given the assists and the goal came at 6:22 of the third.

Mo Levac put the Black Bears back out in front with a power-play goal at 8:48 of the third period. Levac held onto the puck and lifted it up and over the left shoulder of Adam Beukeboom for his fifth of the year. Assists were credited to Kyle Powell and goaltender Owen Liskiewicz and Binghamton took a 4-3 lead.

Levac added an empty-net goal for the 5-3 win.

