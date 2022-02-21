Prowlers Take Weekend Series in 5-2 Win

Port Huron - After a rare defensive battle in last night's game, the Prowlers and Thunderbirds came into this afternoon's game trying to figure out how to create more offense. The Prowlers have played excellent defensive hockey this weekend, only allowing three goals coming into the game. Unfortunately, they were only to score once in last night's defeat. To provide an offensive jolt, the Prowlers mixed up their lines to hopefully lead to more depth scoring. The Prowlers once again went with Richard Shipman in net, and the Thunderbirds turned to Chris Paulin, the former Prowler in the net.

The Prowlers came out of the gate red hot, finding the net's back seventeen seconds into the game. Steven Fowler was able to take advantage of a sloppy Thunderbirds turnover and put the puck past Paulin. The Prowlers were able to control the pace of play during the period and had several great scoring chances. The Prowlers got their 2nd goal of the period on the Power Play when Evan Foley fired a beautiful wrist shot over the glove of Paulin for his third goal of the season.

Each team was able to find the back of the net twice in the 2nd period. The Prowlers were able to get another quick goal, just like in the first period when Dalton Jay threw the puck off the back of Chris Paulin from behind the net, and it bounced in to give the Prowlers a 3-0 lead twelve seconds into the period. The Thunderbirds would score the following two goals in the game, with the first coming from Gus Ford, who cut through the Prowlers D-zone like butter. The next Thunderbirds goal would come on the Power play from Jarett Meyer. The Prowlers would retake a two-goal lead when Gino Mini made a great move to get the puck past Paulin and put the Prowlers up 4-2 at the end of two.

The third period was great defensive hockey by the Prowlers as they limited shots from Carolina and held on to their two-goal lead. The Prowlers would add an empty-net goal and take the weekend series. The Prowlers will go into a bye week, and Carolina will be back in play next weekend.

