Hat Tricks Drop Tight Game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-14-3, 82 pts) fell 3-2 in a tight-game against the Columbus River Dragons (23-12-5, 74 pts) on Saturday night.

After a comeback-win on Friday night, the Hat Tricks fell behind by two after the first period again on Saturday.

Columbus started the scoring 31 seconds into the game, but Danbury answered with Kodiak Whiteduck (4) scoring on a feed from Tobias Odjick.

The Dragons responded with two more goals late in the first to carry a two-goal lead into the second.

Steve Brown scored his second of the season on a deflection for a power-play goal from Aaron Atwell and Vinnie Susi. Brown's goal was the only goal scored in the second period.

After only recording nine shots in the first period, the Hat Tricks sent 36 shots on goaltender Jared Rutledge over the final 40 minutes.

Danbury allowed single-digit shot totals from Columbus in all three periods, but couldn't overcome a three-goal first period by the Dragons.

The Hat Tricks and River Dragons wrap up the series on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Columbus.

