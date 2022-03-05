Hat Tricks Continue Series in Columbus

March 5, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-13-3, 82 pts) play the second of a three-game set in Georgia against the Columbus River Dragons (22-12-5, 71 pts) on Saturday night.

In Friday night's series opener, the Hat Tricks came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period and won 3-2 in a shootout.

Without Pete Di Salvo, goaltender Brian Wilson stepped into the Hat Tricks net to start the series. Wilson made 37 saves in the win, making two sensational stops to keep the Hat Tricks in the game.

Columbus has been a tough team for visitors to play in this season. Prior to the series, the River Dragons had lost just three times in regulation over 19 home games. They had 14 wins and points in 16 of their 19 games at the Columbus Civic Center. Until Friday night, Carolina was the only team to beat Columbus in their building this season.

"This is a hard place to play," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "It makes it that much more important for us to do the little things right and show why we are a good team. That's what we did last night after the first period."

Saturday night's game begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the Columbus YouTube channel.

