Prowlers Even Up Weekend Series with 5-3 Win

Harrington De: The Thunder and the Prowlers met Saturday Night at the Thunderdome! Trevor Babin got the start for the second night in a row, and Joe Noonan got his first go of the weekend. The first period was action packed seeing 44 total shots and a tilt between Brennan Young and Noah Wild. The only goal of the period was scored by Alex Johnson late in the frame. After one, it was 1-0 Prowlers.

The second period saw quite a bit of action as well. The penalties started to add up in period too and it led to a Sam Marit power-play goal. Just over a minute later the Thunder got a power-play goal of their own! Dan Cangelosi lit the lamp on a feed from Ryan Marker. After two it was 2-1.

If you thought the second period was crazy, the third did one better. Alex Soucy tied the game with a quick third period goal. Ryan Marker added a power-play tally to give the Thunder the lead. Alex Johnson tied things up for the Prowlers under two minutes later. Dalton Jay added a short-handed tally which gave the Prowlers a 4-3 lead. They never looked back and went on to win 5-3.

