Hat Tricks Drop Friday Night Matchup with Tomahawks

December 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown, PA - Danbury could not find their stride tonight. The Hat Tricks took a 3-1 loss to Johnstown, creating a three-game skid. Niko Tournas would grab the only Hat Tricks goal, scoring it while shorthanded.

The Tomahawks would take the lead early in the opening frame. Scoring the only goal of the first twenty minutes. Danbury would get the first power play opportunity of the night, yet they would not convert. Both teams would then go 0/2 on their respective power plays. The first and only Hat Tricks goal came after two Johnstown goals in the second period. With 59 seconds remaining, Danbury forward Niko Tournas would score while shorthanded. This would be Danbury's fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks try for the split tomorrow night as they finish out December with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us for game day updates, interviews, and more.

