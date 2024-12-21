Solomon's Shutout Secures Sweep

December 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







MINOT, ND - After a 4-2 victory Friday night, the Austin Bruins (22-5-1-2) completed the sweep over the Minot Minotauros (19-8-1-0) with a 3-0 sweep Saturday night. The Bruins finish the month of December a perfect 6-0, extending the team's point streak to 20 straight games.

Both teams came out aggressive Saturday night knowing that the two points at stake were both important to gain a leg in the tight standings and to take momentum into the extended holiday break.

The Black and Gold Struck first for the sixth game in a row just ten minutes into the contest. Ryan Lund fired a wrist shot from the left point that bounced off the pad of 'Tauros netminder Lukas Swedin. Luc Malkhassian was in the right place at the right time, tapping the rebound home for a 1-0 lead.

Lund would contribute again just under four minutes later with a power play goal to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead 13:53 into the first. Coming off of six straight games without a point, Lund now has four points in his last three games including a 2-1-3 performance this weekend.

A late slash from Minot's Adam Mahler followed by an unsportsmanlike from Landon Flemming put the Bruins back on the power play with a five-on-three advantage. It only took EJ Paddington 28 seconds to give the Bruins their third goal of the period. Austin's power play finished the weekend scoring two goals on five chances.

Jack Solomon provided key stops all throughout the game to keep the 'Tauros out of the net. Solomon stopped all 27 shots faced Saturday night, posting his third shutout in the last month while earning his fifth straight and 16th straight win. Solomon stopped 49 of 51 shots faced this weekend, good for a 1.00 goals against average and a .960 save percentage on the weekend.

The Bruins head into the holiday break in second place in the Central Division and the entire NAHL with 47 points, just two points behind first place Bismarck in both instances. The team's .783 points percentage also places them in second among the rest of the NAHL though the first half of the season..

The Black and Gold began its 20 game point streak with an overtime victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen all the way back on October 19th. Since then, the Bruins have gone an astonishing 17-0-1-2, including going 4-0-1-1 against the other teams in the Central Division's top four.

The Bruins return to action after a 13-day holiday break with a two-game series against the Watertown Shamrocks on January 3rd and 4th.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.