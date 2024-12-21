Wings Win in Mason City in Another OT Thriller

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Mason City for the last set of weekend games of 2024 and were able to win in overtime after the Bulls scored with barely any time left in the third period.

Scoring would start just barely in the first period when North Iowa's Fuji Suzuki would find the back of the net. At the 1:22 mark, the Bulls would already be up 1-0 with their first shot on goal. Then, at the 4:47 mark, Cole Wirun for the Bulls would score, extending their lead. After that goal, and for the rest of the first period, it was all Wings. They were able to keep it in their offensive zone and build up their shots on goal. Then, at the 7:32 mark, Finn Safir would get his first goal of the season - which would be a correction from scoring from Friday night. Grant Winkler and Gustas Zemaitis would get assists for this goal. Just over 30 seconds later, Luke Backel would score, getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Nikolai Tishkevich. The score would be tied at 2 heading into the second period.

The second period would remain to be all Wings, as they only allowed the Bulls 2 shots on goal to their 12 the entire period. With this effort, at the 12:55 mark, Nikolai Tishkevich would get his 3rd goal in 3 games with help from Gavin Reed and Luke Backel. This would be the only goal of the period. The Wings would have the lead with a score of 3-2 heading into the third period.

The Wings would come out strong in the third, but the Bulls would come out stronger than they did in the second ensuring they put up a better fight. The whole period would be a back and forth match between the two. Towards the end of the period, the Bulls would pull their goalie, and the Wings would take a holding penalty, creating a 6 on 4 chance for the Bulls. Then, Noah Diemer for the Bulls would shoot and the puck would cross the goal line, lighting the lamp right before time would expire, sending the game to overtime.

The overtime period would start, and right away, Damon Cunningham would have a huge save for the Wings. Again, it would start as a back and forth match, but at the 2:30 mark, it would be Nikolai Tishkevich who would score, winning the game for the Wings. This goal would be assisted by Cooper Anderson and Cade Moxham.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 15 of 18 shots sent his way.

Players for the Wings with multi-point nights include: Cooper Anderson (2 assists), Luke Backel (1 goal, 1 assists), and Nikolai Tishkevich (2 goals, 1 assist).

The Wings will be back in action in Mason City for the last game of 2024 Saturday night to take on the North Iowa Bulls.

