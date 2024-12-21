Danbury Comes Up Big In 6-1 Victory Over Tomahawks

December 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown, PA - The Hat Tricks took down Johnstown in blowout fashion, scoring four straight in the second period to take the 6-1 win. Rookie forward Isaac Mitchell got his first goal of the season (first career NAHL goal). Netminder Tyler Spokane backstopped Danbury to the 6-1, only allowing one goal on 28 shots against (.964 save percentage).

Danbury brought out the physicality and smart plays in the opening frame. Danbury's first penalty kill of the night could have been mistaken as a power play given how the defense was able to control the puck and create a few shorthanded opportunities through the two minutes. Both teams would come out of the period scoreless, yet the energy was only building up for the Hat Tricks. Danbury would waste no time getting on the board in the second period, as rookie forward Isaac Mitchell would score his first NAHL goal (first of the season) to get the chip off his shoulder only 42 seconds in. 1:32 would pass until Hat Tricks forward Kai Elkie got on the board to make it a 2-0 game. The third goal of the night would come from Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh 4:28 after Elkie's goal. Danbury would then get their first and only power play of the night, in which forward Alexis Billequey would waste no time in converting on, taking only 23 seconds to do so. This lead to a frustated Zack Ferris getting pulled from the game for fellow Tomahawks goaltender Nick Avakyan to finish out the game. Johnstown would get their only goal of the night to close out the second frame at 4-1. Interesting would be the best word to describe parts of the final frame. 1:01 in, Hat Tricks forward Joey Mallozzi would be called for elbowing, giving the Tomahawks their last power play opportunity of the night. However, Danbury would come out successful on the kill, going 2/2 on the night. With 7:08 left in third, Johnstown pulled Avakyan from the net to the Tomahawks a 6-on-5 opportunity. Just 19 seconds into this attempt, defenseman Ryan Lukko would shoot the puck from his own blue line to make it a 5-1 game. The final goal of the night would come as Luke Golisano came up with a turnover and got one past Avakyan for a final score 6-1.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Friday, January 3 as they travel up to Canton, Mass. to take on the Northeast Generals. Puck drop is set for 7:40 p.m. and you can stream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interview, exclusive content, and more.

