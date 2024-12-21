Bugs Fall to Warriors for Series Split

The Shreveport Mudbugs (16-12) could never get their feet under them and fell to the Oklahoma Warriors, 4-2 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

OKW netted a pair of goals from Travis Bryson and Sebastian Speck at 3:47 and 18:23 respectively to give the visiting team an early 2-0 lead after one.

SHV got on the board at 18:56 of the second on a flukey play where the Bugs crashed the net and it was Ryan Baert knocking in the puck in midair and into the net for his second goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. The goal was unassisted and got the Bugs back into the game.

OKW put the game away as Louie Kamienski tipped home his 14th goal of the year to make it a 3-1 contest. The Warriors closed out the game w/ an empty netter from Trent Burlison to make it a 4-1 ballgame. The Bugs would get a goal from Salvatore Viviano which was his second goal in as many games to make it a 4-2 final in the end.

The Bugs will hit the road after Christmas for a three-game series w/ the talented Corpus Christi IceRays. Game one will be next Friday night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

