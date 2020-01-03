Hat Tricks Defeat Thunderbirds, 5-1

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, fell to the Danbury Hat Tricks at Grossinger Motors Arena 5-1 on Friday night.

"We emphasized an early start in our morning skate," said Hat Tricks coach Billy McCreary, "we can't look at the standings right now, and we need to prepare for tomorrow night, but it's good."

Nicola Levesque opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game and Danbury would not relinquish the lead after that.

Phil Bronner deflected a shot from Connor Shinkaruk to score later in the first, marking one of his two goals on the evening.

Carolina's only goal came when Michael Bunn beat Thomas McGuckin through the legs. It's Bunn's third goal in two games and his 13th of the season.

The second period was filled with chances for the Thunderbirds, but McGuckin stood tall. He finished the game with 63 saves on 64 shots.

"[McGuckin] played well for us, he's a battler and worked hard for us and was big," McCreary said.

Bronner logged his second of the game in the middle frame off a feed from Jonny Ruiz, and Gordy Bonnel tallied an awkward goal that bounced off of Carolina's Jay Kenney and in.

The last goal came late in the third period when Thomas Freeman capitalized on an Austin Jackson pass for a one-time goal. It's Jackson's first FPHL point.

Carolina falls to 20-2-0-1 on the season while Danbury improves to 15-5-1-2.

The two teams will square off tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Grossinger Motors Arena box office for only $10.

