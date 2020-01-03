Rumble Bees Take Advantage of Opportunities, Win First Ever Game 2-1

The Elmira Enforcers (9-11-2-1) looked to get back on track in the new year after losing their last 4 games of 2019 despite scoring a combined 14 goals in those games. Hudson Michaelis would be the "Player to Watch" tonight for Elmira after securing his first professional hat-trick in his last game, and has contributed 25 points in just 23 games played this season.

The first period had plenty of action for us tonight, but no scoring as both the Enforcers goalie, Troy Passingham, and the Rumble Bees net-minder, Joel Eisenhower, were outstanding in the first twenty minutes. Despite the Enforcers having two chances on the power-play, chances in which lately they seem to take advantage of, they were unable to find the back of the net. The Rumble Bees would lead in the shot column after one, 13-12.

Battle Creek broke our tie less than a minute into the second period as Jake Mortley brought the puck around the back of the net and sent a beautiful pass to the slot for Maxim Noskov who sent the puck over Passingham's shoulder and into the back of the net. The Enforcers finally struck pay dirt with just 4:19 left in the period as the puck took an odd hop off of the glass behind the net and bounced right back in front which allowed Kyle Stevens to score his 8th goal of the season, tying our game at 1. The Enforcers had plenty of scoring chances throughout the period as they took the lead in the shot column at the end of 40 minutes, 29-21, but our score would remain tied as the teams left the ice for the second intermission.

Action opened up just six seconds into the third period as Battle Creek's Jake Mortley collected his second point of the night, and first goal of the season to give them a 2-1 advantage over Elmira. Battle Creek would fight all night long, as the Enforcers struggled to find the opportunities they needed to score that second goal. The Enforcers lead in the shot column, 42-33, but the Rumble Bees officially earned their first win in franchise history tonight, with 2-1 being our final score.

Your Elmira Enforcers will be back in action tomorrow night, January 4th, at the First Arena as they take on the Rumble Bees in the second game of two here in this weekend series. Following tomorrow's matchup, the Enforcers will travel to Watertown to take on the Wolves, January 10th and January 11th.

