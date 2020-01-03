Prowlers Bring the Thunder in First Meeting with Delaware, Win 8-5

The Port Huron Prowlers manned the storm to defeated the Delaware Thunder in a high scoring affair by the score 8-5.

In the first, the Prowlers got the scoring started when Chris Leveille found the back of the net. Picking up a Zach Zulkancyz pass in the slot, he flipped the puck over Aaron Taylor to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead.

Matt Stoia would be the next Prowler to find the back of the net when he drove into the Delaware zone untouched with plenty of space. Stoia would slip the puck five-hole on Taylor.

The Thunder would answer with three unanswered goals. First, Anton Kalinin wristed a shot past the stick of Chris Paulin seconds after Stoia's goal.

Brandon Contratto would tie-up the game at 2 and Ryan Marker then gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead.

In the second, Kalinin would give Delaware a two-goal lead when he scored his second of the night. On a breakaway, he would deke backhand then go forehand, firing the puck past Paulin's glove.

But the Prowlers would score four unanswered goals starting with Dalton Jay. Jay would fire home an Austin Fetterly pass in the slot going five-hole on Taylor to cut the deficit to one.

Zach Zulkancyz would score a shorthanded goal to even the score at four for his eighth of the year.

The Prowlers would then jump ahead on the scoreboard when Justin Portillo tipped home a shot past the glove hand of Taylor for his 12th goal of the season.

Dalton Jay would find the back of the net once more before the period ended when he fired home a one-timer from a Zach Zulkancyz pass. The shot would score glove side on Taylor and give the Prowlers a 6-4 lead.

In the third, Matt Graham would tip home a pass from Leveille 37 seconds into the period to put the Prowlers up 7-4.

Thomas Munichiello would score his second of the year shortly after for the Thunder.

However, Dalton Jay would put the nail in the coffin and complete a hat-trick on the penalty kill. After Dave Nippard would kill approximately 20 seconds in the offensive zone dancing around three members of the Thunder, Nippard would feed Jay a pass which he would fire glove side on Taylor to cement a Prowlers 8-5 victory.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:30 in Port Huron.

