Hat Tricks Announce Hockey Operations Staff

September 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today their coaching and hockey operations staff for the 2024-25 season. Captain Jonny Ruiz and Alternate Captain Kyle Gonzalez will serve as co-head coaches, while Hat Tricks Director of Goaltending Matt Voity takes over as general manager. In addition, AJ Galante joins the organization as senior advisor to the general manager. Both Ruiz and Gonzalez will remain active and impactful players on the Hat Tricks' roster despite taking on the head coaching responsibilities.

The changes follow the departure of long-time head coach and general manager Billy McCreary, who accepted an assistant coaching role with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

Jonny Ruiz

Captain and Co-Head Coach Jonny Ruiz is entering his fourth season as a player with the Danbury Hat Tricks. He has been a cornerstone of the franchise, holding all-time records in points (268), goals (147), assists (121), and games played (201). The 30-year-old center from Williamstown, New Jersey, also holds the team's single-season records for points (85) and goals (49) and ranks second in assists (36).

During the 2023-24 season, he ranked fifth in the league in points (74), fourth in goals (38), and tied for first in both power-play goals (12) and short-handed goals (5). He also played his 200th FPHL game in February 2024. His efforts earned him an FPHL First Team All-Star selection and the Hat Tricks' Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards for the third straight season.

Ruiz's leadership on the ice, as a captain and a player-coach, has been unparalleled, and his transition to co-head coach is a natural progression.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to become the co-head coach of the Danbury Hat Tricks. To have this opportunity to coach in this amazing city where my professional playing career started is a dream come true to me. I'm excited to continue what Billy McCreary has built and taught me over these past years since our inaugural season in 2019. I can't wait to bring that same fire and passion, instilled in me as a player, behind the bench along with Kyle as we lead our guys to bring another championship to Danbury and our phenomenal fans."

Kyle Gonzalez

Alternate Captain and Co-Head Coach Kyle Gonzalez, a key defenseman for the Hat Tricks, is entering his fourth season with the team. The 30-year-old from Chino Hills, California, has been a steady presence on and off the ice. Despite missing 38 games in the 2023-24 season due to an upper-body injury, Gonzalez contributed nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 19 regular season games, posting an impressive +14 rating. His leadership extended beyond the ice as a player-coach, making an impact in the locker room and on the bench.

Gonzalez's importance was especially evident during Danbury's Commissioner's Cup-winning season, when he recorded a career-high 34 points (3 goals, 31 assists) in 54 games. Known for his calm, reliable presence on the blue line, Gonzalez brings skill and leadership both as a player and in his new coaching role.

"I'm beyond excited and thankful for this amazing opportunity. Jonny, Matt, and I have been handed over the beast by Coach Billy (McCreary). We have standards and expectations to uphold, and we're ready to take the challenge head on!"

Matt Voity

General Manager Matt Voity is entering his fifth season with the Danbury Hat Tricks. Voity has played a pivotal role in the development of goaltenders, facilitating numerous call-ups to both the professional and collegiate levels during his tenure as the director of goaltending for the Hat Tricks organization (FPHL, NAHL, NA3HL). His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the team's goaltending pipeline.

Voity began his coaching career with the Danbury Mad Hatters of the Eastern Professional Hockey League during the 2008-2009 season.

He later moved into NCAA Division I hockey, serving as the goaltending coach for the AIC Yellow Jackets from 2011-2014 and again from 2016-2019. In between, Voity worked with the University of Massachusetts from 2014 to 2016.

A former goaltender, Voity earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Western Connecticut State University, where he also played for the school's club hockey team.

"I am very grateful to have this opportunity to lead this team. I am very proud to be part of this organization since Day 1 of its existence and I will do everything in my power to bring a championship back to our amazing fans and city."

AJ Galante

Senior Advisor to the General Manager AJ Galante is a Danbury hockey legend, best known for his time as president and general manager of the Danbury Trashers, a minor league hockey team in the United Hockey League from 2004 to 2006. Appointed at just 17 by his father, Jimmy Galante, AJ gained attention for his unconventional management style, emphasizing physical play and fan engagement. Under his leadership, the Trashers became known for their toughness and for turning the team into a cultural phenomenon in Danbury. Their story was chronicled in the Netflix documentary Untold: Crime & Penalties, further amplifying the team's legacy.

After his time with the Trashers, AJ transitioned into professional boxing, spending over 15 years advising boxers, securing bouts, strategizing careers, and promoting fighters. In 2015, he founded Champs Boxing Club, a facility that trains both professional and amateur boxers from across the country.

AJ also hosts the Talkin' Trash Podcast alongside former Hat Tricks enforcer "Diamond Hands" Daniel Amesbury. Known for his dynamic personality and business acumen, AJ continues to make an impact in sports management across both hockey and combat sports, while also being a devoted husband and father.

"'To say that this is surreal would be an understatement. To be back in pro hockey during the 20 year anniversary of the Trashers is mind blowing to me. Danbury Hockey has exploded over the past two decades and the Hat Tricks organization has been carrying the torch of hockey excellence in this city. I'm so excited to get back to work and help bring a title back to Danbury where it belongs!"

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

