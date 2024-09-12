Skeeter's, Bobcats Team up for Partnership

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce a brand-new partnership with Wytheville's iconic Skeeter's World Famous Hot Dogs.

The Bobcats and Skeeter's are introducing a new and exciting in-game promotion at all Bobcats home games at Hitachi Energy Arena, "Skeeter's Free Dog for Five." When the Bobcats score 5 goals at any home game, all fans with a valid ticket stub will be able to redeem a free World Famous hot dog the next day at Skeeter's.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skeeter's and their iconic brand which is a staple of our community," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Being able to partner with such a recognizable restaurant in the area to offer a great deal for them and our fans furthers our commitment to truly be embedded in our community.

Skeeter's has been a staple of Main Street in Downtown Wytheville, and will celebrate its 100th anniversary when the calendar turns to 2025. Generations of families from all walks of life have sat on the store's spinning stools at its vintage lunch counter, sipped on a famous Baby Coke, and enjoyed the iconic steamed hot dogs that have remained the same since the store opened in 1925.

Skeeter's was honored for its delicious dogs when it made the list of the Top 64 hot dogs in America in Every Day Magazine, curated by world renowned chef Rachel Ray. Recently taken over by new ownership, Skeeter's will be revitalized and reimagined while still staying true to what has made it a beacon of the community for nearly a century.

Skeeter's is located at 165 E Main St in downtown Wytheville. Hours and more information are available on the restaurant's website, http://www.skeetershotdogs.com/ as well as its Facebook page.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Half and full season ticket packages are now on sale. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. Stay tuned to the Bobcats social media for information on single-game tickets, which will go on sale at a soon to be announced date. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

