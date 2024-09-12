Veteran Defenseman Parsons Returning to Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that defenseman Bryan Parsons will be returning to the blue line. 2024-25 will be his seventh FPHL season and sixth in Port Huron.

"Parsons is one of our longest tenured players in Port Huron and it's always good when you can bring back players that know the organization up and down," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He had one of his best seasons so far offensively last season and I think he can build off that and be even better this year. Last year we could rely on him to play against the other teams top lines and he did great shutting them down. He's also great in the locker room and holds the team together through the course of the season. I'm excited to have him on the defense core and make our back end even better."

Last season, Parsons set FPHL career highs with 50 games played, six goals and 133 penalty minutes. He also added nine assists for 15 points. In January, he played three SPHL games with the Peoria Rivermen.

"I couldn't be more happy and excited to sign another year in Port Huron," Parsons said. "Throughout the years, I've been able to witness the growth from what it used to be to how it has now blossomed behind the leadership of [head coach] Matt Graham. We've adapted a mindset and a culture of what it means to be a Prowler. With the new additions and returning cast of players, I think this is our year where it all falls into place. Hope to see all our loyal fans at the home opener and continue our goal of winning a Commissioner's Cup! Go Prowlers!"

The 31-year-old brings over 203 games of FPHL experience back to the Port Huron blue line as a defensive defenseman. He has 65 career points and 399 career penalty minutes to his credit.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

