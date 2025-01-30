Hat Tricks Acquire Chris Hunt from Athens

January 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward/defenseman Chris Hunt from the Athens Rock Lobsters for PTO contracts.

Hunt, 27, has jumped around between the FPHL and Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) since starting his professional career in 2019-20, most recently appearing in 12 games with both the Rock Lobsters (2-6-8, 6 PIM) and Macon Mayhem (1 assist and 26 PIM) of the SPHL.

The Albany, NY native has dressed for four other FPHL teams (Danville Dashers, Carolina Thunderbirds, Mississippi Sea Wolves, Elmira Mammoth) in his career and made his SPHL debut in 2021-22 with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (2 GP) before suiting up for the Mayhem (31 GP, 3-3-6, 44 PIM).

Last season, the 6-foot lefty split time between the Muskegon Voyagers of the Michigan Independence Hockey League (MIHL) and Canterbury Red Devils in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL).

