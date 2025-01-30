Before the Black Bears 1/31 & 2/1

January 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears are back in Binghamton to start this long home stand in which the team will play their next nine games at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Binghamton first invites Columbus as two of the FPHL powerhouse franchises finally get a chance to go toe-to-toe. Many have been looking forward to this heavy-weight matchup ever since these two teams led their respective divisions last season. We never got to see them go head to head as Columbus fell just short of the Commissioner Cup Finals. The two teams have seen each other in the past with the Black Bear having an all-time record of 4-3-1. With the talent these two teams have it will certainly be a matchup not to miss.

The Black Bears return home this weekend after an impressive three-game stretch in Mississippi. The team took all nine available points from the Sea Wolves and extended their winning streak to eight games. The Black Bears seemed to find offense from just about everyone up and down the line-up. Both the forward core and defensive group had multiple goal scorers. All of this combined with strong efforts from Connor McAnanama and Nolan Egbert drove the Black Bears to three dominant victories in Biloxi. It seems to be the same story week in and week out the Black Bears use their strength on both sides of the puck to overwhelm their opponents, keeping the points coming. The Black Bears enter this matchup 29-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 83 points.

It's been a different season for the Columbus River Dragons, who are used to sitting atop the league standings. They find themselves behind Carolina and Baton Rouge, which is new territory for them. Last week was up and down as the River Dragons did take their first game by a score of 4-1, on the backs of Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter. The forwards scored back-to-back goals before two empty netters sealed the deal. The next night was a goaltending show as both were perfect through regulation and extra time. Eventually, Athens would take the game in the shootout, defeating the River Dragons 1-0. The team will need all of their offense firing if they want to leave Binghamton with points. The River Dragons come into this matchup 18-6-4, third in the Continental Division with 55 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Dan Stone (D) - Stone has had a phenomenal sophomore year and he continues to impress. His ability without the puck has always been known but now Stone is finding a way to put the puck in the net. With five goals so far this season, Stone has already passed last year's career high and continues to make smart plays. With Stone's ability to stay on the ice and now the added offensive game he continues to grow his game. Stone is an essential piece to this team and shows his worth every single game.

Black Bears - Zac Sirota (F) - Sirota is one of the team's new additions this year; his impact was on full display in Mississippi. Sirota had three goals over the weekend and has been able to provide for the team when his number had been called. Since arriving, Sirota has put himself in smart places on the ice to ensure his team's success. Sirota while he may go unsung most nights, is a huge reason for the success of the Black Bears this season. Without his mid-season pickup, the team may not be as dominant as they are right now.

River Dragons - Jestin Somero (F) - Somero makes his return to the arena that saw him be crowned a champion. Somero has had a nice season since arriving in Colombus, he has already eclipsed his career high with eight tallies. Somero seems to be more comfortable with every game he plays in. The talent was always there for the third ear forward the question was always the playing time. Now that he is getting consistent time with the River Dragons Somero has seen and can expect to continue to see his stats grow.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears will look to keep the good times rolling at home; they have won six-straight in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Binghamton has won all but three of their home games this season and this is what sets them apart from other contenders. The ability to make their home arena so tough to play in for opponents no matter who it is coming to town. The team feeds off the crowd and continues to get better and better every weekend. The goaltending is always strong at home with already two shutouts coming in Binghamton. The crowd will be a big factor for the team as they return home after a long road trip. With the help of their faithful Binghamton looks to keep the good times rolling.

Schedule

January 31, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

February 1, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

