Wiesblatt Debuts Following Surgery

ATHENS, GA - Athens Rock Lobsters #88 Orca Wiesblatt was a starting forward before suffering an injury to his wrist seven games into the Rock Lobsters inaugural season. Thanks to the care he received through Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Wiesblatt returned to the ice two weeks ago for the first time since October 31, 2024. Wiesblatt wasted no time getting back to the action.

"After not being on the lineup for a while, it felt great to come back and score 20 seconds into the first shift of the game," Wiesblatt said. His returning game performance did not stop there. Wiesblatt scored twice to help the Rock Lobsters to a 7-2 victory over the Monroe Moccasins.

In October, Wiesblatt took a skate blade to his lower arm also while playing the Moccasins in Monroe, Louisiana. While the initial diagnosis suggested stitches would resolve the wound, the cut was deeper than expected. When Wiesblatt returned to Athens, Piedmont doctors determined that Wiesblatt had ruptured his extensor carpi ulnaris tendon. The injury required surgery and an 8-10-week recovery period.

"The forearm muscles are critical for hockey players, both in dexterity in controlling the stick and puck, and also in generating power for shots and passes. We are happy that we were able to diagnose Orca's injury and get him the care he needs so that he could get back on the ice and be successful," Wiesblatt's orthopedic surgeon, Alexander Graf, M.D., said.

Dr. Graf serves as the Rock Lobsters team physician and specializes in hand and upper extremity surgical procedures.

Finally recovered, Wiesblatt of Calgary, AB is eager to continue his fourth season of professional hockey and make his debut in Akins Ford Arena this weekend. He has worked hard to recover with assistance from Rock Lobsters Trainer, Chris McNeely, and Certified Hand Therapist, Cathy Borst, of Piedmont in accordance with Dr. Graf's weekly evaluations of the player's progress.

"Orca engaged in isometric training for the first five weeks of recovery to allow the repaired tendon and nerve graft time to heal. The final weeks were focused on him regaining strength and range of motion, especially wrist flexion," McNeely commented.

Piedmont Athens Regional is committed to providing quality care to its community members, including its athletes. Through Piedmont's relationships with University of Georgia Athletics and local high school athletic programs, the hospital has extensive experience creating personalized treatment plans designed to get athletes back in the game. Piedmont recently expanded its care of local athletes through a three-year partnership with the Athens Rock Lobsters, becoming the professional hockey team's exclusive healthcare provider in October 2024.

After a few wins on the road, the Athens Rock Lobsters return to Akins Ford Arena this weekend for a 3-game series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco, including Stick it to Cancer Night presented by Piedmont Athens Regional.

