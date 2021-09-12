Hassell Homers in TinCaps Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- In front of a sell-out crowd of 7,226, the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate), 9-7, on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Fort Wayne (53-60) erupted for six runs in the third, highlighted by a go-ahead three-run homer by center fielder Robert Hassell III. For the San Diego Padres' top outfielder prospect, it was his fourth home run in 12 games with the 'Caps, but his first in front of the home fans. That broke a 3-3 tie.

In all, Fort Wayne pounded out 15 hits. Left fielder Angel Solarte, in only his third game with the team, had a game-high four hits, including a double. All nine TinCaps in the lineup had at least one hit.

Right fielder Tirso Ornelas added a couple of singles, including an RBI hit in the sixth that at the time extended Fort Wayne's lead to 7-4. Ornelas has hit safely in 11 consecutive starts.

While the Lugnuts (54-59) wouldn't go away, the 'Caps tacked on insurance in the seventh with two more runs via a bases-loaded walk drawn by center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and a balk. That made it 9-5.

TinCaps starter Noel Vela went four innings. The left-handed struck out eight batters, a High-A high for him. With Fort Wayne ahead by two going into the ninth, the reigning Golden Spikes Award winner, Kevin Kopps, came in for his most high-leverage save yet in Minor League Baseball. The Arkansas alum maintained a 0.00 ERA in High-A with his third save in as many tries. Kopps hasn't allowed a run in eight scoreless innings as a TinCap.

