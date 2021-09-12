Whitecaps Secure Series Split in 6-4 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff secured big outs in the late stages to hang onto a 6-4 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in front of 4,890 fans Saturday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

'Caps reliever Zack Hess induced a bases-loaded double play to end the eighth inning before slamming the door with three punchouts in the ninth, ending the Loons rally and securing the Whitecaps victory.

Eliezer Alfonzo plated Colt Keith on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning before Jonny Deluca responded with a solo homer in the second to tie the game at 1-1. The 'Caps scored five runs through the second and third innings - highlighted by an RBI double from Johnson - forging West Michigan back in front 6-1. The Loons responded with two runs through the fourth and fifth as Zac Ching pounded an RBI triple before Andy Pages crushed a solo home run to cut the 'Caps lead to 6-3. Jorbit Vivas added a run for the Loons in the seventh inning, slimming the Whitecaps advantage to 6-4.

Wolf (4-5) allowed three runs through five innings of work with seven punchouts in his fourth victory in 2021 as Hess secured his 13th save of the season. Great Lakes starter Carlos Duran (0-1) allowed five runs through three innings in his first loss of the year. The Whitecaps improve to 56-57 as the Loons fall to 61-52 on the year. West Michigan is just three victories away from 2,000 franchise wins. A win tomorrow secures a split of the 12 games played against the Loons inside LMCU ballpark. Johnson finished the game 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored in the victory over the Loons. Meanwhile, 'Caps pitching combined for 13 strikeouts while holding Great Lakes to 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The win guarantees a series split against the first-place Loons, with a chance to win the series with a Sunday victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the final game of this six-game series and conclude the 2021 schedule from LMCU Ballpark on Sunday at 2:00 pm. West Michigan sends righty Zac Shepherd to the mound against Great Lakes righty Gavin Stone. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

