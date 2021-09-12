Snappers Throw One-Hit Shutout In 4-0 Win

On Saturday, the Beloit Snappers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, honored the lives of those lost on September 11, 2001 with a night of remembrance.

Before Saturday's game, the Snappers grounds crew stenciled a special 9/11 remembrance tribute behind home plate. A battalion chief helmet and honor guard hat framed the stencil as an honorary tribute to the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

Before the National Anthem, ABC Supply Stadium honored the fallen with a moment of silence. Deputy Chief Jason Griffin and Lieutenant Michael Cullen from the City of Beloit Fire Department Honor Guard and Kristian Zimmerman from the City of Beloit Police Department assisted Retired Army Sergeant Bill Schenk in raising the American Flag.

The Snappers also honored their own, Nic Ready, who serves as an Air Force 1st Lieutenant. Instead of the traditional seventh-inning stretch, Bill's son, Ken Schenk sang a special rendition of "God Bless America".

The night was capped off with the best fireworks show of the season. 2000+ fans came out to enjoy the special evening with friends, family, and loved ones. Finally, Thank you to all those who have served or are currently serving our country. We will never forget your sacrifice.

The Beloit Snappers got a dominating pitching performance from Eury Perez, Joey Steele, C.J. Carter, and Eli Villialobos. The quartet of arms combined to hold South Bend to one hit in a 4-0 win for the Snappers, their 10th shutout of the season. The Snappers' offense was anchored by Victor Victor Mesa and Troy Johnston who each had a pair of hits and combined to drive in three of the four runs. Dustin Skelton also had a multi-hit game, giving him a four-game hit streak.

The Snappers are at ABC Supply Stadium on Sunday against the South Bend Cubs for the final home game of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

