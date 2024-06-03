Hartman Wins WCL Player of the Week

June 3, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Max Hartman's hot start to the 2024 summer has helped him earn the first West Coast League Player Of The Week honor.

The incoming junior at Washington State recorded seven hits over the weekend while batting leadoff in each of the AppleSox' three wins against Port Angeles. Hartman had three consecutive multi-hit games vs. the Lefties and opened the season with a bang, reaching safely four times on Opening Night via two doubles and two walks while also stealing two bags. He followed it up by going 3-for-5 with another double the next day and scored three of Wenatchee's 16 runs. Hartman drove in the game-tying run in the fourth on Saturday and then closed up the weekend with a 2-for-5 night with 3 RBI to help Wenatchee sweep Port Angeles.

The St. Albert, Alberta native leads the league with three doubles early on while tying for the league lead with five runs and seven hits.

This is Hartman's second summer in the WCL after playing 38 games for the Bellingham Bells last summer. He joined the AppleSox after a stellar sophomore year at Washington State, where he batted .286 with a .375 on-base percentage in 49 games. Hartman set the tone atop the Cougs' lineup, batting leadoff in 46 games.

