Hartman and Judd Receive WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Accolades

June 3, 2024







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Wenatchee AppleSox outfielder Max Hartman and Yakima Valley Pippins left-hander Carson Judd, both from Washington State University.

Hartman went 7 for 13 with three walks and scored five runs for the AppleSox in the weekend's season-opening series. He posted multi-hit performances in all three games of Wenatchee's sweep of the Port Angeles Lefties. This spring, the Alberta, Canada native batted .286 in 48 starts for the Cougars.

Saturday night, Judd pitched six scoreless innings against the Springfield Drifters, allowing just three hits and striking out eight. The southpaw from Spokane is a teammate of Hartman's at WSU. As a junior this spring, Judd appeared in 14 games out of the bullpen for the Cougars.

