2024 Is the Summer of Theme Nights at Victoria HarbourCats Baseball

VICTORIA, B.C. - The themes - they are the thing.

For more than a decade now, The Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park has been the place to be during the summer. The Victoria HarbourCats have long provided Victoria residents with countless theme nights full of fun and memories for fans of all ages.

This season the HarbourCats will host 32 home games, beginning on Friday, June 7 at 6:35 pm against Wenatchee, with exciting new theme nights and returning favourites to follow after that. The first Saturday home game of the season, June 8, will bring the first of four always-popular fireworks nights, also including June 30 (Canada Day), July 13, and August 5 (BC Day).

The HOME OPENING SERIES is sponsored by Starlight Investments - and Opening Night is presented by Wilson's Transportation.

Fireworks sponsors this season include Re/Max, Odlum Brown, and Joan Wallace Driving School.

Calling all Swifties! The Cats are delighted to give fans the opportunity to see Taylor Swift when she performs at BC Place in Vancouver at the end of this year. The Eras Tour has been a global phenomenon since its first show in March 2023 and the HarbourCats are giving away a pair of tickets! Come to one or more HarbourCats games between June 25-28 to be entered into the draw to win tickets to her December show, thanks to Maxxam Insurance. The winner will be announced during Taylor Swift Night on June 28.

On June 13 at a special start time of 11:00, Mayfair Optometric Clinic's annual School Spirit Day will bring over 3000 middle school and elementary school students to the ballpark. The lively fan atmosphere that these kids provide will be one of the best of the season.

Harvey the HarbourCat's birthday will be celebrated at the July 7 afternoon game, which has been a fan favourite game in previous seasons.

The highlight of many dogs' summer is the popular Bark in the Park game, presented by Bosley's on Yates, on July 14 where fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game.

Another returning giveaway will take place on July 10 when one lucky fan will win an extensive funeral package thanks to H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre. Also returning for 2024 is the ever-popular Odlum Brown "Jersey Off Our Backs" night on August 6, where fans can win a game-worn jersey off the back of a player following the game.

Full list of 2024 theme nights:

June 4: High School Baseball, Victoria Eagles vs Victoria Mariners

June 7: OPENING NIGHT! Opening series sponsored by Starlight Investments. Presented by Wilson's Transportation. Forces Friday, presented by Galaxy Motors.

June 8: FIREWORKS! Opening series sponsored by Starlight Investments. Presented by Wilson's Transportation

June 9: First Family Fun Sunday! Opening series sponsored by Starlight Investments

June 11: $10 Tuesday and Pregame Challenger Baseball, presented by Penninsula Co-op

June 13: School Spirt Day, sponsored by Mayfair Optometric Clinic

June 21: National Indigenous People's Day, Forces Friday presented by Galaxy Motors

June 23: Beacon Hill Little League Day, Family Fun Sunday! With Dodd's Furniture.

June 25: $10 Tuesday! Special Olympics Pre-Game Softball, sponsored by Penninsula Co-op. Day 1 to enter for Taylor Swift tickets

June 26: Grumpy Bum Pants Night with Helen Edwards. Winning Wednesdays with Red Arrow Brewing. IG Wealth Management Family Day. Day 2 to enter for Taylor Swift tickets

June 27: Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Mixer. Day 3 to enter for Taylor Swift tickets

June 28: Taylor Swift Night! Presented by Maxxam Insurance. Forces Friday, presented by Galaxy Motors. Final day to enter for Taylor Swift tickets

June 30: Canada Day Fireworks! Sponsored by Re/Max. With Salsa Caliente Dance Company.

July 5: Forces Friday, presented by Galaxy Motors

July 6: Burpees for Charity, presented by KidSport. Sponsored by BCLC

July 7: Harvey the HarbourCat's Birthday, Family Fun Sunday!

July 9: $10 Tuesday! Dan Duvall Pre-Game Stand-Up Comedy

July 10: Funeral Package Giveaway, presented by H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre. Winning Wednesdays with Red Arrow Brewing. Sponsored by Island Savings.

July 12: Forces Fridays, presented by Galaxy Motors

July 13: Summer Fireworks Spectacular! Sponsored by Odlum Brown

July 14: Bark in the Park presented by Bosley's on Yates. Family Fun Sunday!

July 16: $10 Tuesday! HarbourCats Foundation Slo Pitch Home Run Derby

July 18: BC Transit Game Night

July 26: Kids Free Weekend, with Penninsula Co-op! Forces Friday, presented by Galaxy Motors

July 27: Kids Free Weekend, with Penninsula Co-op! Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame Night

July 28: Kids Free Weekend, with Penninsula Co-op! Family Fun Sunday!

July 30: $10 Tuesday! Anawim House Sock Toss!

July 31: Host Family Appreciation Night, Winning Wednesdays with Red Arrow Brewing.

August 1: Help Fill a Dream Foundation Day with BC Transit

August 5: BC Day Fireworks! Sponsored by Joan Wallace Driving School

August 6: Jersey Off Our Backs with Odlum Brown. $10 Tuesday!

August 7: Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Passion Sports. Winning Wednesdays with Red Arrow Brewing

August 10-12: Divisional Playoffs, sponsored by Wilson's Transportation

August 14: Championship Semi-Final, sponsored by Wilson's Transportation

August 16: Championship Playoff, sponsored by Wilson's Transportation

Check out https://harbourcats.com/events-promotions/ to see the full list of promotions at any time!

The best part is fans do not have to pick and choose which theme night to attend thanks to how affordable tickets are. Single-game ticket prices start as low as $15. There are six $10 Tuesday games where all general admission and premium reserved seats are on sale for just $10. Every Friday home game is "Forces Fridays" where military, first responders, and their families can buy general admission tickets for $7.50. Fans can also grab $11 General Admission vouchers from any Save-on-Foods store and on the weekend of July 26-28, thanks to Peninsula Co-Op, it is "Kids Free Weekend" where all kids 12 and under receive free admission to the three games against Kamloops.

At the park, fans will have plenty of food and beverage options at all the different food trucks that are stationed around the stadium, as well as the City concession and a new Fan Food ordering app will be available for fans seated in the Campbell Club and Diamond Club VIP section. "Winning Wednesdays" are back where all Red Arrow Brewing products will be sold for $6.

Between innings, activities such as "bubble balls," "dizzy bats," and other fun promotions will allow select fans to compete for prizes on the field and hopefully make the rest of the crowd laugh!

Fans can also come on the field following the game and run the bases and get autographs with the players on our "Family Fun Sundays," following each of our five Sunday matinee games.

The HarbourCats are proud to be a part of the community here in Victoria and will give local organizations a platform to showcase their initiatives. This season they are partnering up with Habitat for Humanity and Soap for Hope Canada for a pair of full-season promotions. The Cats are also working with the HarbourCats Foundation to provide fundraising opportunities for over 30 different community organizations and youth sports teams through the HarbourCats 50-50 program, which this year, will be electronic for the first time!

Also of note, on June 11 there will be pregame challenger baseball while on June 25, Special Olympics softball teams will have the opportunity to play at the park ahead of the HarbourCats game against the Redmond Dudes. There will be more community giveaways throughout the season.

There is a lot for fans to be excited about off the field, however, the excitement does not stop there. Led by returning head coach Todd Haney, the Cats are determined to go one step further in 2024 after losing in the Championship Final in 2023. They will look to replicate their remarkable performances at home as they won 27 games and lost only two here in Victoria last season. In addition to returning players, the Cats have added some new players to their ranks, none more exciting than Lucas and Manny Ramirez Jr., the sons of 12-time MLB all-star and 2004 World Series MVP Manny Ramirez.

Experience the thrill of high-quality baseball in action or enjoy a day out in the sun with friends, HarbourCats baseball offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Victoria is on a six-game road trip to start the season, and now head to Kelowna for a three-game series with the Falcons starting Monday night, before returning to Victoria for the home opener against the Wenatchee AppleSox on Friday June 7 at 6:35 pm.

Tickets for that game are going fast and can be found on-line at our one and only ticketing partner Select Your Tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, or can be bought at the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

NEED A SCHEDULE?

The Victoria HarbourCats are proud to announce direct links to a DOWNLOADABLE SCHEDULE that will work on your iPhone or tablet, your Google calendar, or your Android device. Click here to access the calendars! Contact zach@harbourcats.com if you have any problems downloading the calendar to your device.

