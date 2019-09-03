Hartford Wolf Pack & Springfield Thunderbirds Pre-Season Game Tickets Now on Sale

September 3, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





DANBURY, CT - As previously announced by Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury, the Wolf Pack will play an American Hockey League (AHL) preseason game at the Danbury Arena on Wednesday, September 25th against their Atlantic Division rivals the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck will drop at 7pm.

Tickets are $12

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased the following ways:

Clicking online to https://www.otitickets.com/event/5

Calling the ticket office at 203-794-1704

Or by stopping into the Danbury Arena main office 9 am - 5 pm.

As part of their ticket package, Hat Tricks season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

Hockey is back at the Danbury Ice Arena this fall, the new home of the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the Danbury Colonials of the North American 3 Hockey League, and the Connecticut Whale of the National Women's Hockey League. Season tickets for the Hat Tricks are currently on sale beginning at $290, and includes complimentary parking and food credit for your first hot dog and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at danburyhattricks.com or by calling 203-794-1704.

