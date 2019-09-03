Rumble Bees Free Agent Camp Sept 5-8

Battle Creek, MI - Hockey fever is hitting the Cereal City this weekend. The Rumble Bees will have players from a few different countries trying out for the town's new pro hockey team. A few local and area players will be on board as well "fighting" for spots at the team's training camp in mid-October. The team is offering at least 3 contracts this weekend and anticipates more with the potential talent pool. Inaugural Head Coach Clint Hagmaier will get his first look at some prospective talent lined up to try and make the 2019-2020 squad. "I'm excited...this our first taste of hockey this year and it will be competitive!" Hagmaier stated. The schedule is 4 days of jam-packed action that is listed below. All sessions are at The Rink Battle Creek, free admission and open to the public.

Free Agent Camp Schedule:

Thursday September 5th Practice 3:00-4:15pm

Friday September 6th Practice 9:45-11:00am

Game 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday September 7th Game 9:30-11:00am

Game 5:30-7:00pm

Sunday September 8th Game 11:30am-1:00pm

