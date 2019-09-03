Prowlers Add Defensive Depth

The Port Huron Prowlers are adding depth on the blue line. Port Huron has signed Canadian defenseman Kevin Pleasance. Pleasance, who played last season for the Bradford Bulls of the GMHL, was able to rack up 16 points in 15 games he saw action in. Pleasance, 22 will look to bolster the Prowlers defensive unit.

Assistant Coach Matt Graham had this to say about the signing, "At this level defense are extremely valuable. It's great that we were able to sign Kevin and we look forward to seeing him on the ice during training camp."

You can catch Pleasance and the rest of the Prowlers when they open up Training Camp on October 14th. The Prowlers open up FPHL action in Danbury on Friday, October 25. The Prowlers home opener will be on November 8 against the Columbus River Dragons.

